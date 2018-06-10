Spain won the K4 500 metres title by the slenderest of margins as the European Canoe Sprint Championships concluded in Belgrade.

Saul Craviotto, Cristian Toro, Marcus Walz and Rodrigo Germade crossed the finish line only 0.014 seconds in front of Germany's Max Rendschmidt, Tom Liebscher, Ronald Rauhe and Max Lemke.

Hungarians Sandor Totka, Miklos Dudas, Peter Molnar and Istvan Kuli were third.

Further Spanish success came in the men's K2 200m which went to Craviotto and Toro, while Carlos Garotte won the men's K1 200m.

Hungary's Virag Balla also had a day to remember with three podium finishes in women's events.

Various finals were held today in Serbia ©ECA

She won gold medals together with Kincso Takacs in the C2 200m and 500m finals and was third in C1W 200m event.

Danuta Kozak, another Hungarian, clinched a pair of medals after the five-time Olympic champion won the women's K1 500m title and was second over 200m behind Marta Walczykiewicz from Poland.

Triple Olympic champion Sebastian Brendel of Germany added another title to his CV by winning the men's C1M 5,000m.

Manon Hostens and Sarah Guyot won gold medal for France in K2W 500 meters event.