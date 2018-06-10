Minneapolis will host the 2019 edition of the USA Taekwondo National Championships.

The country's elite athletes are due to compete in the Minnesota city between June 28 and July 4 next year.

Action is scheduled to take place at the Minneapolis Convention Center with nearly 4,000 competitors expected to take part across the week.

"After a big success with the Super Bowl this year, Minneapolis has catapulted itself into becoming one of the leading sporting cities in the US, and we couldn't be more excited to be taking the 2019 USA Taekwondo National Championships there," USA Taekwondo events director Jeanna Salgado said.

The elite of American taekwondo will compete at the competition ©Getty Images

Salgado added: "It's a city that has made huge improvements to its infrastructure and visitor attractiveness, and we know our athletes, coaches and parents are going to have a great week there."

Melvin Tennant, executive director of Sports Minneapolis and the President of Meet Minneapolis, welcomed the announcement.

"The location and versatility of the Minneapolis Convention Center is well-suited for this competition," he said.

"We want to be known as a world-class sports destination and are looking forward to showing off our vibrant sports-loving city to the thousands of elite-level athletes and visitors who will be attending."