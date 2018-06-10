The European Club Association (ECA) has called for "open and transparent" talks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino following a proposal to expand the Club World Cup and to create a new Nations League tournament.

In a statement following a two-day meeting of the Executive Board in Warsaw, the ECA demanded they be included in the discussions on the radical changes to the calendar, proposed following an investment offer from an unnamed consortium.

Infantino is spearheading the possible alterations to FIFA's competition calendar, which could see the Club World Cup expanded to 24 teams and a new biennial Nations League established.

His plans have already been met with fierce opposition from UEFA and its President Aleksander Čeferin, who accused FIFA and Infantino of trying to sell the soul of football.

Infantino had hoped to push the changes through before this year's World Cup in Russia, due to begin on Thursday (June 14), but opposition has forced the FIFA President to shelve the vote until after the tournament.

The ECA, comprised of representatives of every league in Europe, have come down on the side of the continental body but did not openly criticise the plans.

Andrea Agnelli and the ECA have called for the organisation to be part of talks with Gianni Infantino ©Getty Images

"Board members acknowledged that a number of wide-ranging reforms impacting the club game are currently being considered," an ECA statement following the meeting read.

"These will have to be elaborated in an open, transparent and detailed manner to ensure optimum outcomes for the long-term benefit of the game.

"In relation to the future of FIFA Competitions, such as the Global Nations League and Club World Cup, the Board expects discussions to be undertaken in an open and transparent manner using formal channels of engagement between ECA and FIFA."

Agnelli, the chairman of Italian Serie 'A' giants Juventus, said it was "essential" that the organisation which represents the interests of the European clubs is consulted throughout the process.

"Football continues to develop at a fast pace," he said.

"Despite the challenges that this entails, we must take the required time and undertake detailed analysis to ensure that we reach decisions leading to positive outcomes for the future development of the game.

“As clubs, we are the sole stakeholder taking entrepreneurial risks.

“As such, it is essential that ECA is at the heart and fully involved in shaping the decisions which will determine the game’s future.

“These two days in Warsaw have allowed us to discuss in detail all the key challenges and issues the club game faces and develop a coherent and united long-term ECA position.”