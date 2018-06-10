The remarkable rise of 14-year-old sensation Tomokazu Harimoto reached a new high as the teenager won the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Japan Open on home soil.

Harimoto stunned London 2012 Olympic champion Zhang Jike in today's final at the Kitakyushu City General Gymnasium.

He saved a match point in a contest which has been dubbed as an all-time classic to prevail 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 10-12, 11-7, 13-11.

His win came after he also shocked reigning Olympic gold medallist Ma Long of China in the quarter finals yesterday.

The youngster was already the youngest-ever winner of an ITTF World Tour event after claiming the Czech Open last year.

However, his victory in Japan is certainly the most prestigious title of his young career so far.

"Beating two Olympic champions in two days is unbelievable, and to do it in front of so many screaming fans," said Harimoto, who won the 2015 under-21 title at the Japan Open aged just 12.

"Two years ago, I had my big breakthrough winning the under-21 title at the Japan Open, I am so happy that my next big breakthrough is also in Japan, thank you to all my fans that have supported me on this journey.

"I will now get back to training to ensure that I keep on developing as a player and keep on winning major titles like this to make my country proud."

Mima Ito made it a Japanese teenage double ©Getty Images

Zhang, who was unseeded, was the fresher player in the final as Germany's top seed Timo Boll pulled out of their last four clash earlier in the day with a neck injury.

Sixth seed Harimoto had to play six games in the semi-finals, beating South Korea's fourth seed Lee Sang-su 11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9.

In the women's event, Japan were also able to celebrate teenage success as Mima Ito clinched the title.

The 17-year-old third seed defeated China's Wang Manyu 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10.

Wang, who was looking to earn a fourth World Tour title of the season, will become the new world number one despite the second seed's defeat.

"To win this title in front of all these Japanese fans is amazing," said Ito.

"This was a very tough match, as Wang Manyu is a very good player and I have never beaten her.

"The reason I could win is because the crowd and the power and energy that they gave me.

"I can't wait to have this experience at Tokyo 2020."

Ito had earlier staged a remarkable recovery from 3-0 down to beat China's sixth seed Chen Xingtong 8-11, 9-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 in the last four.

Wang beat eighth-seeded compatriot Liu Shiwen 11-7, 7-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6.