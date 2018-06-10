The Dominican Republic have withdrawn from next month's Under-21 World Korfball Championships due to financial problems.

Organisers the International Korfball Federation (IKF) confirmed the "sad" news with the tournament due to run in Hungarian capital Budapest between July 7 and 14.

No replacement for the Caribbean nation will be selected, leaving the event with 11 nations instead of 12.

It means only five teams will play in Pool A - The Netherlands, Belgium, England, Czech Republic and Hong Kong.

Pool B will still have six countries - Chinese Taipei, Germany, China, Portugal, hosts Hungary and Turkey.

Korfball features mixed teams of men and women ©Getty Images

"The IKF regrets to announce the amendment of the tournament schedule, due to the late and unexpected withdrawal of the Dominican Republic squad," an IKF statement said.

"The National Korfball Federation of Dominican Republic just informed the IKF that, despite of earlier affirmation of their National Government, the necessary funding is missing to make the trip to Europe and participate in Budapest, Hungary.

"A sad and unfortunate decision for the talented Dominican team and of course the other participating countries."

The IKF said it was "not possible" to replace the country at such short notice.

"The IKF is confident that with the confirmed countries a successful event will take place," the governing body added.