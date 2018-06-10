A total of 22 sports on the Lima 2019 Pan American Games programme will act as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it has been announced.

Lima 2019 organisers and Panam Sports have confirmed the number is a record for a Pan American Games.

The announcement follows approval from the respective International Federations and means one-third of Lima 2019’s 62 disciplines from 39 sports will give athletes with the chance to confirm their place at Tokyo 2020.

It is claimed this will help the event attract the best athletes from the continent.

Archery, athletics, badminton, equestrian, handball, hockey, karate, modern pentathlon, tennis, sailing, shooting, skateboarding, surfing, swimming, table tennis, triathlon, water polo and weightlifting are the sports which will offer Tokyo 2020 qualification to competitors.

Athletics is among the sports which will offer Tokyo 2020 qualification at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games ©Getty Images

"We are delighted with the record number of disciplines that will act as qualifiers for Tokyo 2020," said Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus.

"Lima 2019 is set to be a Pan American Games like no other – captivating sport with a uniquely Peruvian flavour.

"Our Games will feature the best of Pan American sport with more disciplines and Olympic qualifiers than ever before.

"We look forward to welcoming the finest athletes from the Americas and we are working around the clock to ensure they have the best facilities at their disposal to fulfil their potential."

The Lima 2019 Pan American Games will see approximately 6,700 athletes from 41 countries compete.

The event is due to take place from July 26 to August 11.

The Lima 2019 Parapan American Games will bring together 1,890 athletes in 17 sports and 18 disciplines from August 23 to September 1.