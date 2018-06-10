Olympic silver medallist David Morris has announced his retirement from freestyle skiing aerials.

The 33-year-old Australian has opted to move into his country's coaching set-up.

His career highlight came at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics where he finished second behind Anton Kushnir of Belarus.

He was a member of Australia's "Flying Kangaroos" aerials squad and has retired after 15 years in the sport.

David Morris finished 10th at Pyeongchang 2018 in February ©Getty Images

Morris also competed at the Vancouver 2010 and Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, finishing 10th in the final in South Korea in February after advancing through the second qualification group.

He also won a bronze medal at the Freestyle World Championships in Sierra Nevada in Spain last year, and is one of only four people to have ever landed a quintuple-twisting triple flip on snow.

Morris competed at four World Championships in all, as well as 44 stops on the International Ski Federation World Cup circuit.