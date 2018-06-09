Marko Tomicevic and Mikenko Zoric enjoyed home success as finals began today at the European Canoe Sprint Championships in Belgrade.

The Serbian duo triumphed in the men's K2 1,000 metres final in a time of 3min 04.940sec to avenge the pair who beat them into second place at last year's event.

Max Hoff and Marcus Gross of Germany had to settle for second place this time around in 3:06.206 while there was bronze for Spaniards Francisco Cubelos and Iñigo Pena of Spain in 3:06.750.

Czech Republic's Martin Fuksa also avenged a German rival for a defeat last year when beating Sebastian Brendel to the C1 1,000m title.

Fuksa clocked 3:46.723 in comparison with 3:46.81 for Brendel as Carlo Tacchini of Italy took a distant bronze with 3:51.916.

Fernando Pimenta of Portugal successfully defended his K1 1,000m title with a win in a time of 3:29.200.

Balint Kopasz of Hungary was second in 3:29.480 and Max Rendschmidt of Germany bronze in 3:31.520.

Germany did enjoy success today courtesy of Nina Krankeman in the women's K1 1,000m.

Martin Fuksa defeated his arch-rival from Germany ©Canoe Europe

She clocked 3:57.229 to beat Hungary's Tamara Takacs, second in 3:57.355, and Sweden's Karin Johaansson, third in 4:02.645.

Yul Oelitze and Peter Kretschmera also won the C2 1,000m for Germany by beating Romanians Leonid Carp and Victor Mihalachi.

The Germans clocked 3:25.041 as the Romanians were second in 3:25.481 and Spaniards Sergio Vallejo and Adrian Sieiro third in 3:27.414.

Alena Nazdrova won the women's C1 500m for Belarus by crossing in 2:03.053.

Kseniia Kurach of Russia took silver in 2:05.013 and bronze went to Liudmyla Luzan of Ukraine in 2:07.173.

Other winners included Hungary in the K4 500m.

They clocked 1:28.933 to beat Belarus, second in 1:30.067, and Russia, who were third in 1:30.553.

Belarus won the men's K4 1,000m in 2:48.841.

Silver went to Slovakia in 2:49.491 and bronze to Spain in 2:49.701.

Emma Wiggs was among the Paralympic winners today in the VL2 200m.

She led home a British 1-2 in 57.903 ahead of team-mate Jeanette Chippington in 1:00.516.

Mariia Nikiforova of Russia took bronze in 1:01.242.