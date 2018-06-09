Men’s defending champions Serbia laid down a huge marker as they opened their defence of the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) 3x3 World Cup at Bocaue in The Philippines as they won both their opening matches, one of which was against last year’s silver medallists The Netherlands.

A 21-17 over their Dutch rivals at the Philippine Arena gave the 2017 gold medallists - who are seeking a third successive title - the ideal start, and a 22-13 win over New Zealand established them at the top of Pool A.

The Netherlands, seeded eighth this year, won their second game, 22-7 against Kyrgzstan.

Canada’s Steve Sir was the standout men’s performer on day two of this event as he ended up with the leading points total of the day, 21, with his efforts underpinning his side’s 21-15 win over Mongolia and 20-17 victory over Russia as Pool C got underway.

But a 21-17 win over the host nation meant Mongolia finished the day in the second qualifying spot.

Canada's Steve Sir was top scorer with 21 points on day two of the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in The Philppines ©FIBA

Croatia and Poland topped Pools D and B after the opening day’s action.

In the women’s World Cup competition, the United States, seeded 13th, won both their opening games in Pool C, 21-7 over Iran and 21-6 over second seeds Andorra, thanks hugely to the efforts of Otiona Gildon and Sabrina Ionescu.

They stand second in Pool C behind defending champions Russia, who beat Uganda 22-8 and Andorra 21-9.

The Czech Republic and Italy top Pool A after two wins each.

Men’s and women’s pool matches are due to continue tomorrow.