Australia guaranteed themselves the Women's World Rugby Sevens series title with victory over hosts France in the semi-finals today in Paris.

They will meet New Zealand in the final tomorrow at the Stade Jean Bouin but cannot now be caught in the overall standings.

Australia emerged 21-17 winners over the French in the semi-final tonight after New Zealand beat Canada 34-7.

The Rio 2016 champions entered the fifth and final event with just a four point lead over rivals New Zealand, the defending overall champions.

The winner receives 20 points and runner-up 18, meaning that Australia's four point lead over tomorrow's opponents is now unassailable.

Australia were earlier given a stern examination in their quarter-final before beating Fiji 22-19.

New Zealand were more comfortable in a 38-0 thrashing of Spain.

Kenya stunned Fiji as the men's competition began in Paris ©World Rugby Sevens

Canada edged United States 26-24 while France were 48-7 winners over England.

Action also began today in the corresponding men's tournament.

There was a big shock in Group A as Fiji - seeking a fifth successive men's victory in the season finale - lost 22-19 to Kenya in their second match.

They recovered, though, to beat New Zealand 26-17 in their final match to qualify in second place and ahead of Kenya.

Ireland also continued their form to progress at the top of Group C and will now face Canada.

Spain, who joined the Irish in shocking Australia today, will take on South Africa.

The South Africans also suffered a shock defeat, 14-12 to Scotland today, but bounced back to qualify.