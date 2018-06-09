Kazumasa Moto stunned Spain's Damian Quintero to set up an all-Japanese final with Ryo Kiyuna in the men's kata division at the Karate 1-Premier League in Istanbul.

Moto overcame Quintero, the reigning Premier League grand winner, 5-0 to progress to the gold medal bout at the Asli Çakır Sports Hall in the Turkish city.

Kiyuna, the current world champion considered one of the dominant forces in the sport, awaits for Moto in tomorrow's final.

The Japanese star was in dominant form throughout the competition and conceded just one point on his way to the showpiece encounter in the division.

Kiyuna was among several favourites to progress to the final on the second day of the fifth Karate 1-Premier League event of the campaign.

European champion Elena Quirici of Switzerland reached the gold medal bout in the women's kumite under-68 kilograms category as she upset Irina Zaretska of Azerbaijan 4-2 in the semi-finals.

The women's kumite events provided some close competition on the second day in Istanbul ©WKF

Japan's Mizuki Kikuchi, who beat Algeria’s Chaima Midi in her last four encounter, is set to face Quirici for the title tomorrow.

"After the European Championships I am again in the final, that’s really good," the Swiss, the winner of the 2017 Karate 1-Series A in Istanbul, said.

"Of course I want to win gold, but I also want to enjoy fighting, that is the most important thing for me."

Alisa Buchinger of Austria reached her first Premier League final in over a year as she continued her comeback from an injury by defeating Japan’s Ayami Moriguchi in the under-61 kg division

Buchinger came through her semi-final with her Japanese opponent to set up a meeting with Turkey’s Merve Çoban, who edged France’s Andrea Brito 1-0 to ensure she got the chance to fight for gold in front of her home crowd.

The event is due to conclude tomorrow.