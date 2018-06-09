The focus on field events will be intense in tomorrow’s International Association of Athletics Federations Diamond League meeting in the Stockholm Olympic Stadium - especially given the presence of Sweden’s brightest star of the moment, 18-year-old pole vaulter Armand "Mondo" Duplantis.

Having improved his own world under-20 record, pending ratification, to 5.93 metres at a high school meeting in Baton Rouge last month, Duplantis is now second in this year’s world list behind France’s world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, who has cleared 5.95m.

This prodigious 18-year-old is already in the mix with his idols, and although Lavillenie is not in the Swedish capital tomorrow, world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States is, along with the three previous holders of his title - Shawn Barber of Canada, Raphael Holzdeppe of Germany and Pawel Wojchiechowksi of Poland.

With sunny weather, far from a given at this venue, forecast, and 25 Olympic or world champions involved, this could be a compelling spectacle in the venerable arena that hosted athletics at the 1912 Games.





There are riches in store in both the long jumps, too, given the presence of the latter day titans Luvo Manyonga and Ivana Španović.

When Manyonga limped away from the pit in Stockholm last year it looked as if his season was compromised – but South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist went on to claim the world title, and added world indoor in March.

Now he leads this year’s world lists with 8.58m – but his unbeaten outdoor run is far from safe given the presence of another rising world talent in field events, Cuba’s 20-year-old Juan Miguel Echevarria, who beat the ebullient Manyonga to the world indoor title and has managed 8.53 this year.

Also in the field, Olympic champion Jeff Henderson, who has himself reached 8.44m this year.

No woman long jumper has reached 7.00m so far this season, but Serbia's Spanovic – world indoor champion in Birmingham earlier this year – will be seeking that territory in her seasonal Diamond League debut.

Also experienced in that territory is the Olympic champion Tianna Bartoletta of the US, who has had an uneven season so far but is always capable of flaring out into excellence.

Serbia's Rio 2016 bronze medallist and world indoor long jump champion Ivana Spanovic makes her IAAF Diamond League debut in Stockholm tomorrow - and the 7.00m may be threatened ©Getty Images

In the women’s high jump, Russia's world champion Mariya Lasitskene, competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete, will seek to extend her almost two-year winning run.

More Swedish optimism adheres to world discus silver medallist Daniel Stahl as he takes on the two pacesetters this season, world champion Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania and Fedrick Daces of Jamaica.

Norway’s world 400 metres hurdles champion Karsten Warholm will be trying for a third successive time to get the better of his fellow 22-year-old rival Abderrahman Samba of Qatar, who has beaten him in Rome and - two days ago - Oslo, setting an Asian record and 2018 world best of 47.47sec in so doing.

Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, who chased world indoor champion Murielle Ahoure home in Oslo in a national record of 10.92, will be looking to go even faster in a re-run with the Ivorian.

Another fascinating sprint rivalry will play out in the men’s 200m, where Turkey’s world champion Ramil Guliyev, the winner in Oslo in a season’s best of 19.90, takes on the 22-year-old who set a Bahamian record of 19.75 in April, Steven Gardiner.

There could be a resounding flourish in the evening’s concluding event of the women’s 1500m, where 2011 world champion Jenny Simpson of the US takes on a talented field that includes Britain’s newly-qualified vet, Laura Muir, who ran a 1m 59.09sec 800m in Oslo.