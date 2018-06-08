China's Liang Jingkun caused another shock on the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour as he defeated third seed Wong Chun Ting at the Japan Open.
The 21-year-old double world junior champion accounted for Germany's world number three Timo Boll at the China Open last week on a run to the quarter-finals.
He again demonstrated the astonishing strength-in-depth of the sport's powerhouse nation by knocking out Hong Kong player Wong after going two games down.
Liang eventually came through the first round clash 8-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-7, 14-12, 11-3 as main draw action began at the Kitakyushu City General Gymnasium.
Boll avoided another shock as the top seed in Japan beat 17-year-old home player Yuta Tanaka 13-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-7.
However, he was not happy with his performance.
"I did not play well at all in this match, I am surprised I won 4-0," the German said.
"My concentration and moving was very bad.
"In the head I was not feeling so positive, so I am surprised that I was able to win the close games.
"It has been a busy few months, so I need to have a rest."
Triple Olympic champion Ma Long, aiming to back-up his home win at the China Open, beat Chinese Taipei's Chiang Hung-Chieh 11-2, 11-6, 11-2, 11-1.
Fourteen-year-old home sensation Tomokazu Harimoto also went through, knocking out South Korea's Jang Woo-jin 11-9, 11-8, 11-3, 11-6.
Three-time Olympic champion Zhang Jike, who returned to international competition this month after a hiatus stretching back to last year, showed signs of his old self in a 7-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 win over Denmark's Jonathan Groth.
In the women's tournament, former two-time winner Feng Tianwei of Singapore was beaten 8-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-7 by China's Mu Zi.
Japan's top seed Kasumi Ishikawa had to come from behind to beat Kim Ha-yeong of South Korea 9-11, 11-1, 11-7, 12-10, 11-5.
Chinese second seed Wang Manyu, aiming for a third World Tour title in a row, defeated Hong Kong's Ng Wing Nam 11-7, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7.
The tournament continues tomorrow.