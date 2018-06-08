China's Liang Jingkun caused another shock on the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour as he defeated third seed Wong Chun Ting at the Japan Open.

The 21-year-old double world junior champion accounted for Germany's world number three Timo Boll at the China Open last week on a run to the quarter-finals.

He again demonstrated the astonishing strength-in-depth of the sport's powerhouse nation by knocking out Hong Kong player Wong after going two games down.

Liang eventually came through the first round clash 8-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-7, 14-12, 11-3 as main draw action began at the Kitakyushu City General Gymnasium.

Boll avoided another shock as the top seed in Japan beat 17-year-old home player Yuta Tanaka 13-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-7.

However, he was not happy with his performance.

"I did not play well at all in this match, I am surprised I won 4-0," the German said.

"My concentration and moving was very bad.

Feng Tianwei, a two-time winner, was knocked out of the women's event in the first round ©Getty Images

"In the head I was not feeling so positive, so I am surprised that I was able to win the close games.

"It has been a busy few months, so I need to have a rest."

Triple Olympic champion Ma Long, aiming to back-up his home win at the China Open, beat Chinese Taipei's Chiang Hung-Chieh 11-2, 11-6, 11-2, 11-1.

Fourteen-year-old home sensation Tomokazu Harimoto also went through, knocking out South Korea's Jang Woo-jin 11-9, 11-8, 11-3, 11-6.

Three-time Olympic champion Zhang Jike, who returned to international competition this month after a hiatus stretching back to last year, showed signs of his old self in a 7-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 win over Denmark's Jonathan Groth.

In the women's tournament, former two-time winner Feng Tianwei of Singapore was beaten 8-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-7 by China's Mu Zi.

Japan's top seed Kasumi Ishikawa had to come from behind to beat Kim Ha-yeong of South Korea 9-11, 11-1, 11-7, 12-10, 11-5.

Chinese second seed Wang Manyu, aiming for a third World Tour title in a row, defeated Hong Kong's Ng Wing Nam 11-7, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7.

The tournament continues tomorrow.