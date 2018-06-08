A 19-mile mass participation cycling event has been added to Prudential RideLondon 2018 in an attempt to encourage younger riders to take part for the first time.

The ride ensures there will be eight different events held next month, with 100,000 riders expected to participate on July 28 and 29.

The course will begin at Sandown Park in Surrey and take in the final 19 miles of the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 route.

Riders will travel through south-west London, over Putney Bridge and into the centre of the British capital.

They will conclude their ride on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

It is hoped that as well as encouraging younger riders, the 19 mile event will provide an opportunity for families and friends to ride together.

The latest event as part of the weekend festival was announced at the Mayor of London’s former school Ernest Bevin College.

A total of 12 pupils from the College and Hornsey School for Girls completed a "bikeability" lesson and became the first riders to enter the inaugural event.

They will participate as part of Prudential's PruGOals programme, the financial group's initiative aimed at helping young people from low-income families develop life skills while encouraging personal motivation.

"The Prudential Ride London-Surrey 19 will be a great way of inspiring more people to take to two wheels, and it is going to be a wonderful opportunity for less experienced cyclists to ride through the world's greatest city on traffic-free roads," said Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London.

"I am delighted that students from my old school are among the first to sign-up and I am sure they will feel a real sense of achievement by taking part."

The event was launched as Prudential, the inaugural sponsor of the Mayor's RideLondon event, extended their title sponsorship for a further two years.

The agreement will now run up to and including the 2020 event.

Here's what the brand new Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 19 is all about....



Find out more and enter👉 https://t.co/6gSWfnKly5 #RideLondon



🔊 Sound on! #RideLondon pic.twitter.com/jGe6RWgCOW — RideLondon (@RideLondon) June 7, 2018

"The new 19-mile event provides the perfect opportunity for new riders of all ages to enter their first mass-participation sportive," said Hugh Brasher, Prudential RideLondon event director.

"The continued support from Prudential, our founding title sponsor, means we can continue to develop the world’s greatest festival of cycling and the new event is the ideal next challenge for families and young riders who have enjoyed Prudential RideLondon FreeCycle."

The 19 mile event is open to riders aged 12 upwards, with a ballot set to take place to decide the participants.

The ballot will close when 4,000 entries have been received or at 5pm local time on July 4.

Adults taking part in the event, riding with or without a child - aged between 12 to 16 - are required to pay an entry fee of £29 ($38/€32).

An additional 600 discounted entries at £10 ($13/€11) are reserved exclusively for community groups in the host boroughs of Elmbridge in Surrey and the London Boroughs of Kingston, Merton, Wandsworth, Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster.

Young riders aged between 12 and 16 years old must be accompanied by a responsible adult who is 18 years or over.

They must be able to demonstrate their cycling competence, which can be shown during registration by completing level two of the bikeability programme or by being a member of a British Cycling Club.

The 19 mile event will take place on the second day of the festival, which begins on July 28.

An eight-mile free-cycle will take place on the opening day, along with the Brompton World Championship, which features an eight lap circuit around St James’s Park.

A handcycle grand prix will also take place, before the Prudential RideLondon Classique one-day women’s race.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) Women’s WorldTour race is the richest women’s one-day race in professional cycling, offering the same prize money as the men’s race.

July 29 will begin with the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 event, a 100 mile amateur ride through London and Surrey.

Around 25,000 participants will take part in the ride, which is on a similar route to the London 2012 Olympic road race course.

Smaller 46 and now 19 mile events will also take place on the day.

The festival will conclude with the Prudential RideLondon Classic UCI WorldTour race, which features 150 of the professional men’s cyclists.