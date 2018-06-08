Joko Widodo has called for increased promotion of this year's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang ©Getty Images

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called for increased promotion of this year's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

According to Antara News, the country's leader said efforts to advertise the event had not "intensified" and that "fever" for the Games had not set in.

"It is now still only warm, not hot, let alone a fever," he said.

Widodo invited athletes, musicians and artists to the State Palace in Jakarta to ask for their help in promoting the Asian Games, which will run in the two cities between August 18 and September 2.

He also visited Karawang, a city 32 miles from Jakarta, to hand out t-shirts.

Last month, Widodo highlighted his support for the Asian Games by wearing a black jacket promoting the event.

Joko Widodo wore a jacket promoting the Games last month ©Asian Games
It featured the words "Asian Games" written on the back alongside images of athletes from various sports.

Antara News also reported that Indonesian Sports Minister Imam Nahrowi is hoping to use the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia as a means of building excitement for the Games.

"Putting up an Asian Games logo is not enough," he said. 

Ten thousand athletes from 45 National Olympic Committees will compete at the Asian Games.

Forty sports, 67 disciplines and 463 events are scheduled in all. 