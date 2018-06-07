The International Skating Union (ISU) have voted in favour of a package of technical rules for figure skating, which includes changes to regulations on quad jumps in singles free skates.

The ISU said that proposals had been accepted at a branch session as their Congress continued in Spanish city Seville.

Among the changes was a move to limit repetition of quad jumps in the singles free skate.

An amended proposal was accepted, which states that "of all triple and quadruple jumps only two can be executed twice".

The ISU state that of the two repetitions only one can be a quadruple jump.

It is claimed the change will help to increase the variety of skater's routines during competitions.

A rule change will also see only axels count as a second jump in a jump sequence in singles skating.

An urgent proposal to allow the number of pairs who can qualify for the free skate at the World Championships to be increased from 16 to 20 was also approved.

The move will come into force for the 2019 World Championships.

Limitations to quad jumps have been introduced ©Getty Images

The ISU also made changes to rules in pairs skating and ice dance competitions, which have legalised certain moves which were previously banned.

It is claimed this will help to reduce unnecessary restrictions, while allowing for couples to have a greater variety of lifts.

In ice dance competition, pairs are prevented from remaining in one place for more than 10 seconds at the start or end of their routine.

Kneeling or sliding on two knees has also been prohibited, along with sitting on the ice.

The ISU state this will be considered by their technical panel as a fall, unless otherwise announced.