The Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) has revealed that its Sports Culture and Olympic Education Programme (OLI) has now reached more than two million children since launching in 2006.

The figure was revealed after activities for the 2017-2018 academic year came to a close.

OLI is designed to "spread the Olympic values of friendship, respect and excellence and the importance of sports culture among children, their teachers and their families".

Between October 2017 and this month, various programmes reached 100,000 youngsters in 17 cities.

Presentations during this period featured top Turkish athletes including Olympic swimmer Nida Eliz Üstündağ and Olympic ski jumper Fatih Arda İpçioğlu.

Children take part in a series of interactive audio-visual presentations, which are prepared with the help of experts.

Topics include Olympic sports, Olympic values, the benefits of sport, the importance of nutrition, fair play and the environment.

Events have been held in various cities in Turkey ©TOC

The TOC has created an OLI mascot which interacts with the youngsters, who are rewarded with small gifts for asking questions correctly.

A presentation to children at a school in Istanbul pulled down the curtain on the year.

"We have concluded another hugely successful year for the OLI project, helping to spread the Olympic values amongst children all across Turkey," said TOC Board Member Seyit Bilal Porsun, the President of the Sports Culture and Olympic Education Commission.

"There are many young people in Turkey and we are committed to educating them on the benefits of practicing sport.

"At the TOC we are committed to improving our population’s physical and mental wellbeing and it is through projects such as OLI that we can achieve this in a fun and interactive way.

"On behalf of the TOC, I'd like to thank all those involved in making the OLI project such an overwhelming success."