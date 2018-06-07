The International Ski Federation (FIS) has extended its Ski Flying World Championships partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Both the 2022 and 2024 editions of the event will now be covered following the agreement of a fresh deal.

It also sees the EBU continue as the FIS service partner, working on aspects of distribution and production including live streaming.

"The new partnership will also focus on enhancing the digital exploitation of events across FIS platforms, and facilitating the usage of near-to-live clips by athletes, sponsors and organisers on social media," a statement said.

FIS President Gian Franco Kasper welcomed the link-up.

"The Ski Flying World Championships have continued to strengthen over the years and we are very pleased to continue the relationship with the EBU, ensuring support from some of Europe's biggest broadcasters of winter sports," he said.

"FIS is always seeking new ways to engage with our many audiences to continue to drive growth and visibility and continuing the relationship with the EBU helps ensure that the Ski Flying World Championships will gain maximum exposure in the upcoming editions."

Norway's Daniel-André Tande is the reigning ski flying world champion ©Getty Images

The Ski Flying World Championships are held every two years with the 2022 edition set for Vikersund in Norway after Planica in Slovenia hosts in 2020.

No venue for 2024 has yet been selected.

Daniel-André Tande won gold at the last edition of the event in Oberstdorf, Germany, this year.

Ski flying is a version of ski jumping on a much larger hill which allows for greater distances.

"We are proud to continue our relationship with the FIS Ski Flying World Championships though the extension of our multi-services partnership," said EBU director of sport Stefan Kürten.

"The last edition in Oberstdorf was a great success with a packed venue and thrilling competition, captivating audiences through the high quality coverage of our member broadcasters, in particular in Poland and in Germany.

"It is exciting to continue to be a key part of the story of this growing sport through to 2024."