Canadian city Calgary will be hosting the International Powerlifting Federation's (IPF) Classic World Championships from tomorrow.

Classic - or unequipped - competition will take place until June 17 at the Rally Pointe Center.

Men's and women's events are part of the programme as well as junior competitions.

An Opening Ceremony will also be held tomorrow.

The major event comes after the IPF were confirmed as being compliant with the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) in April.

This development was welcomed by IPF President Gaston Parage.

Calgary is hosting the competition at the Rally Pointe Center ©IPF

"There is no place in the sport of powerlifting for doping," he said.

"Overall, our efforts to ensure the health, wellness and the protection of the athletes is our number one priority.

"I've very pleased to say the International Powerlifting Federation is once again deemed compliant and we shall continue to be one of the foremost international federations leading the fight against doping.

"We're very pleased with the work of our Anti-Doping Commission, chaired by Mr Detlev Albrings, from Germany, as well as the Regional and National Federations that perform the bulk of the work to ensure our continued compliance and success in the fight against doping."