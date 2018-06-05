La Jolla in California will host this year's International Surfing Association (ISA) World Adaptive Surfing Championship, it has been announced.

The ISA confirmed the event, scheduled to take place from December 12 to 16, will be held at La Jolla Shores beach for the second year in a row.

Surfers from around 25 national Para-surfing teams are expected to compete at the fourth edition of the Championships.

The event will be sponsored by Stance, an American sock and underwear brand.

"The ISA is proud to host this World Championship for the fourth consecutive year and continue to make surfing more accessible to those with physical challenges around the world," said ISA President Fernando Aguerre.

Athletes from 25 national Para-surfing teams are expected to compete at the event in California ©ISA

"Our commitment to Para-surfing is representative of our inclusive nature as a Federation and our push to spread the joy of the sport worldwide.

"Surfing has a therapeutic power to heal that we believe can be used to change people’s lives.

"We would also like to give a big thanks to Stance for extending their support to us in our pursuit to grow the adaptive surfing movement.

"Stance has been, and will continue to be, an integral part and key partner of our aim to grow and develop Adaptive Surfing within all of our 103 Member Nations."

The 2017 ISA Adaptive Surfing Championship attracted a record-breaking 109 athletes.

It was the first major competition in the sport held after the International Paralympic Committee officially recognised the ISA.

Surfing failed with its bid for inclusion at the Paris 2024 Paralympics but is expected to pursue another attempt at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.