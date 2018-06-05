Omaha in the United States will host the North American leg of the new Curling World Cup series, it has been announced.

The Nebraska city has been selected following a deal which has been signed by the World Curling Federation (WCF), the United States Curling Association (USCA) and the Omaha Sports Commission.

Competition is now set to take place at the Ralston Arena between December 5 and 9.

The WCF has established the Curling World Cup to replace the World Series of Curling.

Four legs will be held in all, featuring eight men's, eight women's and eight mixed doubles teams.

Two events will be in China to help build excitement for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

This will include the opening tournament between September 10 and 16, in a yet to be announced location, and the concluding Grand Final in Beijing between May 6 and 12 next year.

Europe will host an event between January 28 and February 3 in 2019 at another yet to be determined venue.

The Curling World Cup is a new competition being launched by the WCF ©WCF

Omaha and the USCA will be guaranteed a place on the Curling World Cup schedule for the first four years.

It is another boost for American curling after the US men won Olympic gold at Pyeongchang 2018 in February.

"Following the United States' men's gold medal success at the Olympic Winter Games, and with a fast-growing interest in our sport from people new to curling in the United States, having Omaha host a leg of our Curling World Cup is a significant step for the series," said WCF President Kate Caithness.

"The World Curling Federation is pleased to reach this milestone and over the coming months looks forward to working with the Organising Committee to ensure an impressive event in December."

Rick Patzke, chief executive of the USCA, added: "The Curling World Cup has a ton of potential, and we appreciate the WCF's confidence in allowing us to host the first-ever North American leg in the United States.

"I can't think of a better city for this than Omaha, given the healthy public and private partnerships that were so evident during the wildly successful hosting of the US Olympic Team Trials for Curling and NBC's 'Curling Night in America' last year.

"It will be good to be back in Omaha."