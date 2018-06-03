Tournament favourites Scotland lived up to their number one ranking by securing their spot in the semi-final of the World Cup of Darts with a win against Japan at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt.

Peter Wright, who finished second in the World Matchplay, Grand Slam and Premier League events last year, showed his superiority against his unseeded opponent Seigo Asada by beating him by a convincing 4-0 scoreline in their tie, putting Scotland on the verge of the last four.

Two-time Premier League winner Gary Anderson carried this momentum into his tie against Haruki Muramatsu, beating him by a replica 4-0 scoreline to give Scotland a 2-0 win overall.

The Scots will now face Australia, who beat Wales 2-1 to book their spot in the last four.

BELGIUM THROUGH | An impressive team effort from Dancing Dimi and Kim Huybrechts knocks out England 🇧🇪#LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/B1Vn0mkEbK — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 3, 2018

In the other half of the draw, seventh seeds Belgium recovered from 1-0 down to beat second seeds England by a 2-1 scoreline.

Rob Cross had put England in control with a 4-2 win against Kim Huybrechts but Dimitri van den Bergh then beat David Chisnall to make it all square, meaning a doubles match was required to decide the match.

Belgian won by a convincing 4-0 scoreline in the doubles to secure the overall win.

Belgium will now face defending champions and neighbours The Netherlands after they beat hosts Germany 2-0.

The semi-finals and final will take place tomorrow.