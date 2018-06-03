The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) jointly hosted a Young Olympians forum with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) at the Moscow Sport Technologies Centre.

The event was attended by ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov, two-time Olympic figure skating champions Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, two-time Olympic artistic swimming champion Alla Shishkin, Olympic judo gold medallist Tagir Haybulayev and Olympic biathlon gold medallist Alexey Volkov.

It was also attended by representatives of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), despite RUSADA remaining non-compliant following the Russian doping scandal, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), something recognised by Pozdnyakov.

As reported by Russia’s official state news agency TASS, Pozdnyakov said: "The international community supported our forum.

"We were supported by the IOC and WADA.”

Звездные гости первого форума юных олимпийцев 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/FOBOw9iHHP — Olympic Russia (@Olympic_Russia) 2 June 2018

The forum, which included lectures by WADA and RUSADA, was designed to promote an attitude of zero tolerance of doping among young athletes.

The Young Olympians attending the event were also invited to test their anti-doping knowledge by participating in several quizzes in small groups.

The event took place as part of the Russian team’s build-up to this year’s Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, which will take place from October 6 to 18.

Russia are expected to be permitted to compete there under their own flag.