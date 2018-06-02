Ireland impressed in reaching the quarter-finals of the World Rugby Sevens Series-leg in London today despite not being a core team on the circuit.

The Irish, who are not one of the 20 core team in this year's event, progressed in second place in Pool B at Twickenham despite only winning one match.

They recovered from a 33-7 loss to group winners Australia to beat Spain 38-10.

Wales then pipped the Irish 21-19.

But, with Spain having earlier won 24-12 against the Welsh, it was Ireland who progressed in second place into the quarter-finals tomorrow.

Fiji, chasing a fourth consecutive victory on the circuit, showed ominous form in a tough Group A.

There were plenty of tight battles on day one in London ©World Rugby

They beat Argentina 28-19, Scotland 39-12 and then New Zealand 27-7.

Hosts England also progressed in second place in Group C.

They beat France 34-0 and Kenya 38-7 but lost 31-14 to the US, who went through the day unbeaten after drawing 19-19 with Kenya in their opening match.

South Africa won Group D despite a 21-12 loss to Samoa.

They also beat Russia 31-0 and Canada 17-7 as the North American side clinched second place.

Canada will now face Fiji in the quarter-finals while the US will take on Ireland, England will play Australia and South Africa will be up against New Zealand.

Action will conclude tomorrow.