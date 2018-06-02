Great Britain's two-time Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones secured gold in the women's under-57 kilogram category on the second day of action at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix at Foro Italico in the Italian capital Rome.

The six-time Grand Prix title winner defeated Spain's Marta Calvo, a World Championships silver medallist, to ensure she finished top of the podium.

Canada's Skylar Park and Russia's two-time European champion Tatiana Kudashova shared bronze.

Aleksandra Kowalczuk won today's other women's event ©Taekwondo Data

Today’s other women’s event saw Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk emerge triumphant in the over-67kg competition after she beat Milica Mandić of Serbia, a gold medallist at the London 2012 Olympics.

Great Britain's Bianca Walkden, a bronze medallist at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and South Korea's Lee Da-bin completed the podium lineup.

Mikhail Artamonov of Russia, a gold medallist at this year's World Championship, secured the only men's title of the day by beating Mexico's Carlos Navarro in the under-58kg competition.

Ireland's Jack Woolley shared bronze with South Korea's Kim Tae-hun.

The event will conclude tomorrow.