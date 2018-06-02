Number one seeds Scotland booked their place in the quarter-final of the World Cup of Darts with a victory against Brazil at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt.

Last year’s UK Open champion Peter Wright fought back from a 1-0 first leg defeat against Diogo Portela to beat his opponent 4-1 to give Scotland a 1-0 lead in the tie.

Two-time World Championship winner Gary Anderson then secured Scotland’s place in the last eight with a 4-0 thrashing of Bruno Angel.

Scotland will now face unseeded Japan, who beat Canada by a 2-0 scoreline.

Elsewhere in the afternoon session, Wales and Australia booked their places in the last eight with 2-1 victories over Switzerland and Spain respectively.

