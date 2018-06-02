United States is due to host its first Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in seven years when Anaheim plays host in February.

The International Skating Union-organised event is due to be held at the Honda Center which also houses National Hockey League side the Anaheim Ducks.

Action is due to take place from February 7 to 10 next year.

Singles, pairs and ice dancing are due to take place, featuring skaters from the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania - but not Europe.

The home team from the US is due to be named after the National Championships in Detroit from January 19 to 27.

Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker of United States won the Four Continents Ice Dancing title last year ©Getty Images

Colorado Springs played host to the last Four Continents Championships in United States to follow previous events there in 2006, 2007 and 2011.

The event has been held annually since 1999.

Americans Tarah Kayne and Danny O'Shea won the pairs title at the last year's event held in Taipei while team-mates Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker triumphed in the ice dance competition.