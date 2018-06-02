The host nation proved utterly dominant in the men's and women's singles draws today at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) China Open in Shenzhen - and won the first ever World Tour mixed doubles title too.

Chinese sixth seeds Lin Gaoyuan and Chen Xingtong completed the job in style by overcoming Japanese top seeds Masataka Morizono and Mima Ito in four games at the Sports Center Gymnasium.

They won a tight first game 13-11 and lost the second 11-7 before winning the next two 11-5, 11-8.

Lin endured a mixed day, however, as he was beaten over six sets in the men's singles semi-final by world number one, Fan Zhendong.

Fan prevailed 13-11, 11-6, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11, 11-6 to set-up a repeat of last year's World Championship final against reigning Olympic champion Ma Long.

Lin Gaoyuan and Chen Xingtong became the first mixed doubles winners on the World Tour ©ITTF

Ma beat South Korea's Lim Jong-hoon 11-9, 11-3, 11-4, 10-12, 11-2 in the second semi-final and will now target a repeat of his thrilling seven-set win over Fan at the World Championships last year.

World and Olympic champion Ding Ning also reached the women's singles final and beat Saki Shibata of Japan, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6.

Compatriot Wang Manyu overcame Ito of Japan - whose frustrating day continued - 11-8, 12-10, 11-5, 10-12, 11-8 in the other semi-final.

Both singles finals are scheduled for tomorrow.