France’s number 10 seed Manon Brunet claimed the women’s individual title by beating tournament favourite Olga Kharlan of Ukraine on the second day of competition at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Sabre World Cup at the El Menzah Sport Palace in the Tunisian capital Tunis.

The duo were evenly matched in the early stages and were level on points on several occasions, but it was Kharlan who first showed signs of superiority as she started to open up a three-point gap between herself and Brunet.

Brunet, however, recovered spectacularly to put herself back on level terms.

The match eventually went down to a final point decider with the scores at 14 apiece.

Manon Brunet was the tenth seed for the tournament ©FIE/Facebook

The 22-year-old then struck the decisive blow to shock her Ukrainian opponent, a four-time Olympic medallist, and claim the title.

Brunet’s compatriot Margaux Rifkiss and Romania’s Bianca Pascu, the two losing semi-finalists, shared bronze.

The event will conclude tomorrow with the team event.