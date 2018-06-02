The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has said that its decision earlier this year to appoint an Ad-Hoc Committee to run skiing and snowboarding in the country has been approved by the International Ski Federation (FIS).

The Press Trust of India (PTI) reports that formal ratification of the FIS decision is expected during today’s gathering of the IOA’s Executive Council in New Delhi.

According to the IOA, the matter was discussed in a meeting of the FIS Council last month.

The meeting took place during the FIS Congress, which was held in Costa Navarino in Greece from May 13 to 19.

The IOA formed a six-member Ad-Hoc Committee in February.

Rakesh Sharma, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer, will be serving as convenor for interim governance of ski and snowboard until institutional reform and fresh elections are completed by the Winter Games Federation of India (WGFI).

Aanchal Thakur won India's first-ever international skiing medal in January ©Getty Images

The most recent WGFI elections were held in 2014, but it was promptly ruled by India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports that the polls were not held in accordance with the 2011 National Sports Development Code’s provisions.

The WGFI, which was established in 1984, was de-recognised last year by the Ministry for failing to comply with the directive to conduct another election.

"The IOA was assigned as the governing body for the sport until the next election of the Winter Games Federation of India was held as per the norms of the sports code and the IOA constitution," the IOA said in a statement.

In a letter to the IOA, the FIS was reported as saying by PTI: "We sincerely appreciate that the Indian Olympic Association will ensure that ski and snowboard activities in and with the participation of Indian representation and most especially that the athletes are able to continue their participation in international competitions."

In January, Aanchal Thakur won India’s first-ever international skiing medal by taking bronze at the Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup in Erzurum in Turkey.

It was seen as a major boost for winter sports in India.