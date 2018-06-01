Top seeds Great Britain will face Japan for the men's title at the Wheelchair Tennis World Team Cup after both nations came through their semi-finals in Apeldoorn.
The British team, which includes Paralympic gold and silver medallists Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett, overcame Belgium 2-0 to book their place in the final.
Japan later beat France by the same scoreline to set up a meeting with the 2015 winners in Sunday's (June 3) showpiece contest.
Reigning Paralympic champion Reid got Britain off to the perfect start when he dispatched 16-year-old Belgian opponent Jef Vandorpe 6-0, 6-1.
Hewett, the current world number one, was involved in a much-closer match as he needed three sets to get past Joachim Gerard.
The British player claimed a battling 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 win to ensure his country progressed to their third World Team Cup final in four years.
Takashi Sanada, the Japanese world number eight, made a quick start to his singles rubber against Nicolas Peifer but the Frenchman battled back before succumbing to a 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 defeat.
World number three Shingo Kunieda then defeated Stephane Houdet 6-3, 6-2 to secure Japan's place in the final.
Only one women's semi-final took place today owing to rain in the Dutch city.
Defending champions China will contest their third straight final after they edged Britain 2-1.
Huimin Huang beat Louise Hunt before Lucy Shuker restored parity of the British team with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Zhenzhen Zhu of China.
China then sealed victory by winning the doubles rubber and will play either The Netherlands or France in the final.