Top seeds Great Britain will face Japan for the men's title at the Wheelchair Tennis World Team Cup after both nations came through their semi-finals in Apeldoorn.

The British team, which includes Paralympic gold and silver medallists Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett, overcame Belgium 2-0 to book their place in the final.

Japan later beat France by the same scoreline to set up a meeting with the 2015 winners in Sunday's (June 3) showpiece contest.

Reigning Paralympic champion Reid got Britain off to the perfect start when he dispatched 16-year-old Belgian opponent Jef Vandorpe 6-0, 6-1.

Hewett, the current world number one, was involved in a much-closer match as he needed three sets to get past Joachim Gerard.

The British player claimed a battling 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 win to ensure his country progressed to their third World Team Cup final in four years.

Japan will take on Britain for the men's team title after they beat France in their semi-final ©ITF

Takashi Sanada, the Japanese world number eight, made a quick start to his singles rubber against Nicolas Peifer but the Frenchman battled back before succumbing to a 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 defeat.

World number three Shingo Kunieda then defeated Stephane Houdet 6-3, 6-2 to secure Japan's place in the final.

Only one women's semi-final took place today owing to rain in the Dutch city.

Defending champions China will contest their third straight final after they edged Britain 2-1.

Huimin Huang beat Louise Hunt before Lucy Shuker restored parity of the British team with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Zhenzhen Zhu of China.

China then sealed victory by winning the doubles rubber and will play either The Netherlands or France in the final.