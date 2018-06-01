Spain manager Jesús Bargueiras has claimed his side are "ready" to mount a challenge for the title as the International Blind Sports Federation Football World Championships were officially presented at a ceremony in Madrid.

All 16 competing nations at the tournament, which begins on June 7, were introduced to the public and the media at City Hall in the Spanish capital as part of the promotion surrounding the event.

The ceremony was also attended by a number of dignitaries, including Enrique Cerezo, the current President of La Liga club Atlético Madrid, and Real Madrid Foundation coordinator Rafael García Cortés.

Players then took part in a demonstration with penalty shoot-outs, dribbling and passing following the formalities at the presentation event.

Bargueiras was among those to speak and insisted his team were prepared to battle it out for glory on home soil.

"Our main goal is to win the world trophy," he said.

"The players are ready and have been working with a lot of excitement.

"We will also have the support of our fans."

Spain are targeting ending Brazil's domination of blind football by winning the World Championships on home soil ©Getty Images

A total of 162 players are due to represent their country at the World Championships.

Some of the competitors have already arrived in Madrid for the tournament, with others scheduled to join them from Monday (June 4).

Spain will open the event as they play Thailand in the first match.

The two teams will compete alongside Morocco and Turkey in Group A.

Copa America winners Argentina, France, Colombia and Iran make up Group B.

European gold medallists Russia, who will participate as neutrals unless the suspension of the country's Paralympic Committee is lifted before the tournament begins owing to the nation's doping scandal, Mexico, South Korea and Asian title holders China comprise Group C.

Defending champions and Paralympic gold medallists Brazil are in Group D along with Costa Rica, England and Mali.