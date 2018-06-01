Hosts Britain will have high hopes of success when the International Cycling Union (UCI) Downhill World Cup resumes tomorrow in Fort William.

Four-time world champion Rachel Atherton is likely to head the British challenge in the elite women’s competition.

Atherton sustained a shoulder injury at the venue last year, which ultimately ended her season and hopes of winning the World Cup title for a fifth time in six years.

She made a strong start to this season by finishing second at the opening World Cup event in Losinj, Croatia.

The Briton will hope to step up to the top spot on the podium, while her team-mate Tahnee Seagrave could also be in contention for victory.

France’s Myriam Nicole will prove the rider to beat, after her victory in Croatia.

The triumph gave Nicole the perfect start to her title defence, having claimed the overall World Cup crown in 2017.

The teams are here setting up as we countdown to this weekend’s #MTBWorldCup in Fort William. And yes, the sun is shining! #forgedinthefort pic.twitter.com/UNhdMLYHhP — FW MTB World Cup (@FW_MTB_WorldCup) May 30, 2018

Two-time world champion Danny Hart and rising star Laurie Greenland will be local riders to watch in the men’s competition.

The United States, however, proved the dominant force at the World Cup in Losinj.

Aaron Gwin topped the standings in front of his compatriot Luca Shaw and the duo will be hoping for a similar result in the Scottish Highlands.

Qualification will provide the focus tomorrow for both elite and junior riders.

Finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday (June 3).