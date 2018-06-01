The Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) heard proposals from two sports at its General Assembly in Manama.

Suggestions were made by both the Bahrain Handball Association and Bahrain Cycling Association at the meeting in the capital city's Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Handball has proposed a third "standard colour" for national team outfits, alongside red and white which are currently used.

This would be to avoid potential colour clashes with opposing countries.

The cycling body's proposal was for a dedicated racing track in Bahrain as well as a continuation of the talent identification programme.

They also spoke about hosting an international race in the country and asked the Ministry of Youth and Sports to raise the financial allocations provided to cycling clubs.

The Bahrain Handball Federation has suggested introducing a third standard colour ©Getty Images

The proposals can now be considered by the BOC, which also used the General Assembly to look ahead to key events in the remainder of 2018.

This includes the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia, beginning on August 18, and the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires from October 6.

Olympic Day will be celebrated by the BOC on June 22.

Also discussed were the final accounts and the end-of-the-year financial statements, as well as the auditor's report for 2017.

The proposed budget for 2018 and the appointment of a new external auditing company was also on the agenda.

Twenty-eight national sporting governing bodies were in attendance in all.