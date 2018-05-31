Smoking and the use of other tobacco-related products will be banned at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, it has been announced.

Health and family planning administrations of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei provinces made the declaration at an event in the Chinese city earlier this week, according to China Daily.

It will see the 2022 event in the Chinese capital mirror a no-smoking initiative first implemented at the 1988 Olympics in Calgary.

China Daily reported that Duan Jiali, director of the smoking control office of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, said local stakeholders will work towards ensuring promotion and education of tobacco control takes place in the province.

Technical support for Olympic tobacco control, enhancements to the supervisory system and the implementation of law enforcement are among the areas which will be provided.

The agreement, called the Olympic Tobacco Free Initiative, will cover all enclosed places with public access.

Beijing 2022 venues are among the places where smoking will be banned ©Getty Images

This includes sporting venues, bars, restaurants and vehicles.

Any enclosed places in the Athletes' Village is also covered under the scheme.

It is hoped the initiative will help address concerns regarding smoking in China after a health department official said that 180 million children in the country have been harmed after being subjected to passive smoking.

It has also been claimed that 6.8 per cent of Chinese teenagers smoke.

The advertising of smoking products has been banned since 1988.