World Taekwondo performed a demonstration of the sport in the presence of the Pope in Vatican City.

According to the world governing body, the historic occasion reflected "the federation's ongoing commitment to sending out a message of peace through taekwondo".

The demonstration took place in St Peter's Square when thousands were in attendance for Pope Francis' General Audience.

Members of World Taekwondo's demonstration team performed "a powerful and highly symbolic" routine which ended with the unfurling of a banner reading "peace is more precious than triumph" in Italian.

Pope Francis thanked the demonstration team after their display.

He is no stranger to taekwondo after receiving an honorary 10th dan black belt from World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue in May of last year.

The team performed in Vatican City in front of the Pope ©World Taekwondo

The Pope has also expressed interest in the Taekowndo Humanitarian Foundation, the initiative Choue founded which works to introduce the sport to refugees around the world.

"It is a huge honour for World Taekwondo to be invited to Vatican City to perform a demonstration at this holy and historic location," said Choue.

"We are very grateful to His Holiness Pope Francis for allowing us this opportunity to send out a message that peace is more precious than triumph.

"We fully share the Pope's belief that sport has a very important role to play in society.

"At World Taekwondo, we take our social responsibility very seriously and we are committed to using taekwondo for peace and social cohesion."

The visit to the Vatican comes with World Taekwondo preparing for the Grand Prix Series One event in Rome, which begins tomorrow.