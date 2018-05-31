Saudi Arabian Fahad Al-Mirdasi has been dropped from the list of referees at the 2018 World Cup in Russia by FIFA after he was banned for life for a match-fixing attempt in his home country.

World football's governing body confirmed the 32-year-old has been withdrawn from the tournament as the "conditions to be selected for the World Cup are not satisfied anymore".

It followed a request from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) that he not be allowed to officiate at the tournament, which begins on June 14.

Al-Mirdasi had been due to referee the King's Cup final between Al-Ittihad and Al-Faisaly earlier this month but was stopped by the SAFF.

The SAFF claimed Al-Mirdasi confessed to offering to fix the final on behalf of Al-Ittihad.

The 32-year-old reportedly made an approach to Al Ittihad chief Hamad Al-Senaie, who handed over WhatsApp messages to SAFF officials.

The SAFF then told the relevant authorities about the approach and a statement from the body said that Al-Mirdasi was subsequently taken into police custody, where he admitted to soliciting a corrupt payment.

Fahad Al-Mirdasi was recently banned for life for a match-fixing attempt ©Getty Images

FIFA said they would not replace Al-Mirdasi, whose assistants Mohammed Al-Abakry and Abdulah Al-Shalwai have also been stood down, with another referee.

Hasan Al-Mahri from the United Arab Emirates and Japan's Hiroshi Yamauchi have been called up as replacement assistant referees.

Al-Mirdasi, who refereed at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil, took charge of the third-place match between Mexico and Portugal in Moscow at last year's FIFA Confederations Cup.

He gave two penalties and sent off two players in extra time while he also dismissed Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio.

Portugal won the game 2-1.

If the Riyadh native had officiated in Russia this summer, it would have been his first World Cup.

Referees at this year's tournament will have access to the controversial video assistant referees system for the first time at a World Cup.