The International University Sports Federation (FISU) will make a final decision on the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade Athletes' Village on June 15.

Erik Saintrond, FISU's secretary general, has confirmed the date according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Two options remain on the table with a facility at Mostra d'Oltremare believed to be the preferred choice for organisers.

A second possibility is housing athletes across various venues - including the Agnano Racetrack, cruise ships and hotels.

The plan for Mostra d'Oltremare emerged earlier this month when initial plans to use cruise ships hit a stumbling block.

Naples 2019 extraordinary commissioner Luisa Latella revealed the Italian National Anti-Corruption Authority had informed them not to not enter relations with MSC - the company it had contacted to host the athletes on ships.

It forced the Organising Committee to find a new Athletes' Village venue at short notice, with the event due to run from July 3 to 14 next year.

Latella admitted it would be a challenge to build the Village in time at Mostra d'Oltremare but insisted organisers had the necessary support and backing from stakeholders.

According to ANSA, the proposal would see the Village created in three cemented areas "without any impact on the surrounding architecture or landscaping".

Two options remain on the table for the Athletes' Village ©FISU

The plan includes 2,561 housing units and each athlete would have between seven and eight square metres of personal space.

The second option would return to the cruise ship idea but only 4,000 beds would be based there, with another 3,000 at the racetrack.

There would also be 600 beds at two hotels, one in Fuorigrotta and one in Pozzuoli.

Saintrond hinted to ANSA that the Mostra d'Oltremare would get the nod when FISU's Executive Committee decides on June 15, but he also said cost would be an issue.

"We can't be certain that between ships, Agnano and two hotels there will be the same standard for all the athletes," he said.

"In addition, we recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Olympic Committee on the Olympic Agenda 2020 to reduce Organising Committee costs.

"Two of the mainstays of the 2020 Agenda are budget control and legacy."

FISU gave a vote of confidence to organisers after an inspection visit to Naples earlier this month.

The city has had limited time to prepare as they took over the hosting rights from Brasilia, which withdrew as the Universiade venue in January 2015.

The Brazilian capital was unable to meet financial commitments.