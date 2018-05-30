Nearly 60 athletes from eight nations are due to compete at the seventh-leg of the International Swimming Federation Artistic Swimming World Series in Surrey in Canada.

Competition will take place from tomorrow in the Surrey Sport and Leisure Centre around 40 kilometres south-east of Vancouver.

Strong teams from Ukraine and Japan feature heavily with nine Olympians set to compete.

This includes Yukiko Inui of Japan, the Olympic bronze duet medallist who is favourite for the solo competition in Canada.

She will also compete alongside Kanami Nakamaki of Japan in the duet, where Ukrainian's Anastasiya Savchuk and Yelyzaveta Yakhno are set to be their biggest rivals.

Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, Samorin, Budapest, Madrid, and now… Surrey BC 🇨🇦! The magic of FINA Artistic Swimming World Series stops in Canada this weekend, for its seventh meet. Are you going to watch it live on https://t.co/nzeAyslyoo? 😍🙌🏻



⏩ https://t.co/Gk9PO52dc5 pic.twitter.com/IBCbTNAHzA — FINA (@fina1908) May 30, 2018

Canada's Jacqueline Simoneau will lead the home team in solo, duet and team events.

French teenager Eve Planeix and Austrian triplets Vasiliki, Anna-Maria and Eirini Alexandri are also entered.

Action is due to begin tomorrow with solo, mixed duet and team technical events.

Team free, duet technical and free combination finals are then due to be held on Friday (June 1) before solo and duet free and highlight team events on Saturday (June 2).

It follows other World Series legs in Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, Samorin, Budapest and Madrid.