The Netherlands will be seeking to defend their title when the World Cup of Darts begins in German city Frankfurt tomorrow.

Thirty-two countries will be taking part in the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) event in all at the Eissporthalle.

Two players are representing each country with the Dutch, seeded third, fielding world number one Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld.

Both players combined to good effect when winning the 2017 tournament.

Van Gerwen has dominated world darts in recent years and has won the PDC World Championship twice, with Van Barneveld a five-time world champion across the PDC and British Darts Organisation.

A straight knock-out format will be used at the tournament with best of nine legs doubles contests deciding round one.

Double world champion Gary Anderson will play for top seeds Scotland ©Getty Images

A combination of singles and doubles matches will then decide the winners from round two through to the final.

Eight countries have been seeded with the Dutch opening their defence against Gibraltar.

Top seeds Scotland, fielding double world champion Gary Anderson and Peter Wright, have been drawn against the United States.

England will be represented by reigning PDC world champion Rob Cross and Dave Chisnall, with their first game against Czech Republic.

Hosts Germany are represented by Max Hopp and Martin Schindler, and have a first round clash against Sweden.

China will field the sole women's player in the tournament after Momo Zhou won a qualifying event to represent the nation.

She will be joined by Xiaochen Zong with Switzerland their first round opponents.

The event will conclude on June 3.