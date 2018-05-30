Alpine Canada has hired Marie-Hélène Thibeault as the organisation's director of philanthropy and alumni engagement.

She will report to chief executive Vania Grandi with key goals including expanding Alpine Canada's Podium Club intitiative by developing and hosting fundraising events.

She will also foster "an engaged community of ski team alumni".

Thibeault was a member of Canada's Alpine development skiing team between 1997 and 1998 and has previously worked at the governing body as media and communications manager.

"I am thrilled that Marie-Hélène has joined our team," said Grandi.

"As a former ski racer and expert in the area of philanthropy, marketing and communication, she will be instrumental in engaging our alumni and donor community to grow the support Alpine Canada provides to our exceptional pool of athletes.

Marie-Hélène Thibeault's work will help Canada's pool of athletes ©Alpine Canada

"I encourage all our stakeholders to work together with her to funnel the energy and passion of our ski racing community to create opportunities for Canadian skiers and help them be the best in the world."

Thibeault welcomed her return to Alpine Canada.

"I'm honoured to rejoin Alpine Canada in this capacity to expand friend-raising and fund-raising in support of Canada's promising, talented, and inspiring Alpine, ski-cross and Para-Alpine athletes," she said.

"The successes of our programmes are a direct representation of the strength of our community of engaged stakeholders from coast-to-coast.

"As Alpine Canada nears its 100th anniversary, I look forward to acting as a catalyst to further strengthen those bonds and help deliver the resources our current and future generations of athletes need to reach their full potential on the world stage."