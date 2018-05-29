New Zealand will begin the defence of their World Rugby Under-20 Championship title tomorrow with the 2018 edition set to begin in France.

The Kiwis’ opening Pool A match comes against Japan at the Parc des Sports Et de l'Amitié in Narbonne.

Captain Tom Christie, a member of the 2017 winning team in Georgia, is eager to get the tournament underway.

"Last year I think we got a lot right from a team point of view, so this year we are looking to repeat that but also create our own legacy as well," he said.

"It’s always an honour to be a captain of a team, and when it involves the black jersey it just takes it to another level of honour and excitement.

"I am really looking forward to what this tournament is going to bring from both an individual point of view and for the team as well."

The two other teams in Pool A are Australia and Wales, and they will also face one another tomorrow.

Among New Zealand's likely challengers for the title are three-time winners England, who were thrashed 64-17 in last year’s final.

They have been drawn in Pool B along with Argentina, Italy and Scotland.

New Zealand thrashed England in the final of the 2017 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Georgia ©World Rugby

Hosts France and 2012 winners South Africa are also expected to be in contention for top honours and have been drawn in Pool C together with Georgia and Ireland.

The 12 participating captains helped launch the 2018 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Perpignan at the weekend.

Japan return to the Championship after winning the 2017 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy.

Captain Hisanobu Okayama is grateful for the opportunity their predecessors gave them to shine on the world stage before the nation hosts the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"Last year the Japan team did really well in winning the Trophy and we are thankful to them for giving us this chance to come to the Championship," he said.

"We want to play great rugby this year and there are some really strong players in our squad.

"It is definitely possible that some of them will go on to play for the Japan senior team and play at the World Cup."

The 2018 World Rugby Under-20 Championship will take place across Perpignan, Narbonne and Béziers, and is scheduled to conclude on June 17.

It is hoped it will unearth the next generation of test stars to follow in the footsteps of more than 570 players who have graduated from the premier age-grade tournament since it began in 2008.

