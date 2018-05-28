London will play host to the 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final, it has been announced.

Virtual football's equivalent of the FIFA World Cup is due to take place from August 2 to 4.

The event will bring together 32 finalists, all of whom will have qualified for through the EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series Playoffs, to compete for the ultimate grand prize; the FIFA eWorld Cup title.

As well as claiming a life-changing cash prize, the winner will also receive a trip to the Best FIFA Football Awards.

The road to the Grand Final sees 128 players compete in the EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series Playoffs in Amsterdam from today until Wednesday (May 30), and Friday (June 1) until Sunday (June 3).

The Playoffs will determine who participates in London.

More than 20 million have competed in the EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series, which brings an increased international community of both players and spectators to the competition through partnerships with top-tier football leagues, football clubs, football brands and premier esport organisations.

The Hyundai A-League, eDivise, Major League Soccer, J-League, La Liga, eLigue 1, Russia Premier League and Bundesliga have all hosted EA SPORTS FIFA 18 tournaments and competitions.

In addition, the long-standing EA Champions Cup played on FIFA Online 3 is now one of the Asian qualification arms for the EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series, meaning that players from various territories in the continent have travelled to the Playoffs in Amsterdam for the first time.

Only 32 players will advance from the Playoffs - 16 per console - to the FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final.

"Our partnership with EA has elevated competitive FIFA gaming into a worldwide phenomenon that combines the power of football with the spectacle of entertainment in astounding ways," Philippe Le Floc'h, FIFA’s chief commercial officer, said.

"Of course, 2018 is a landmark year for global football with the FIFA World Cup taking place in Russia and a landmark year for competitive gaming ending fittingly at the FIFA eWorld Cup 2018 London, one of the most historic football cities in the world."

Todd Sitrin, senior vice-president and general manager of EA Competitive Gaming, added: "The FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 will be a signature moment for competitive FIFA after a season-long journey that has engaged millions of players and spectators.

"In partnership with FIFA, we accelerated the growth of competitive gaming through the EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series, rallying the global football community together within this singular ecosystem."

An esports summit is due to be hosted in Lausanne in July, to continue the organisation's "dialogue" with the gaming industry.

Full details have not yet been revealed, but International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has said that the one-day meeting will take place in the second half of July, in conjunction with the Global Association of International Sports Federations.

In April 2017, Bach voiced reservations about whether esports can be considered a pursuit worthy of serious consideration for a place on the Olympic programme but, at the same time, promised to "watch" its development following a call for a more organised governing body.

He spoke more enthusiastically later in the year and a declaration released following an October Olympic Summit in Lausanne said that competitive esports "could be considered as a sporting activity, and the players involved prepare and train with an intensity which may be comparable to athletes in traditional sports".

The German is also maintaining his view that esports must not infringe on the so-called Olympic values - meaning games should not promote violence.

However, the six games due to be used as part of the official Asian Games esports demonstration event at Jakarta and Palembang this year includes League of Legends, a battle arena game.

Heathstone, Starcraft II, Pro Evolution Soccer, Clash Royale and Arena of Valor are the other five games set to be contested.

At present, esports does not have an IOC-recognised International Federation so is not in a position to apply for Olympic inclusion.