Construction work on the Taekwondo Hall of Fame in South Korea is expected to begin in September and be completed by December 2019, according to a North Jeolla provincial official.

The official was speaking to Yonhap, who report that the structure will be built on a 9,677-square-metres site inside the Taekwondowon - the world’s largest training facility dedicated to taekwondo - in Muju.

It will reportedly cost KRW ₩17.6 billion (£12.3 million/$16.4 million/€14.million).

The Taekwondowon played host to last year’s World Taekwondo Championships.

It is a place for practicing "change" with the aim of cultivating the spirit of taekwondo through physical training.

Some 45 training and hands-on experience programmes are offered under the themes of experience, training, rest and interest.

The programmes are open to anyone who is interested in training the mind and the body through taekwondo.

This includes local and international taekwondo practitioners, business groups, students, and the general public.