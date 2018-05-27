Poland's Marek Trykazc ended a run of near misses as he clinched the gold medal in the men's 65 kilograms category at the World Para Powerlifting European Open Championships in France.

Trykazc, fourth at the last two European Championships in 2013 and 2015 and at last year's World Championships, lifted 178kg to take the title at the Fiolet Weightlifting Room in Berck-sur-Mer.

He led a Polish one-two in the overall and European categories at the event as Grzegorz Lanzer took silver with a best lift of 170kg.

Britain's Oliver Brown was the recipient of the bronze medal having lifted 160kg.

Brazilian Mariana D'Andrea broke the junior world record on her way to winning the open classification in the women's 67kg division.

D'Andrea posted 111kg on her second attempt to top the podium in style.

Sibel Cam of Turkey claimed open silver and European gold after she narrowly finished behind the Brazilian on 110kg.

Ukraine's Nataliia Oliinyk secured the European silver medal while Paulina Przywecka-Puziak of Poland rounded out the podium, taking bronze thanks to a best lift of 97kg.

Micky Yule continued Britain's strong showing at the event as he claimed the men's 72kg title in commanding fashion, finishing 12kg ahead of team-mate Nathaniel Wilding after lifting a best of 177kg.

Matteo Cattini of Italy did enough for bronze on 146kg.

London 2012 Paralympic champion Souhad Ghazouani earned gold on home soil as the French athlete comfortably beat Morocco's Sanae Soubane with a best attempt of 135kg.

The event is due to conclude tomorrow.