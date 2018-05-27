Officials from the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) visited facilities in Krasnoyarsk which will be used for competition at the 2019 Winter Universiade.

The visit to the Russian city included a trip to the Biathlon Academy Multi-Functional Complex which is being renovated for use at the student event next year.

RBU members discussed the venue's readiness for competition with officials from the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Organising Committee.

They spoke about what buildings will be used by athletes, coaches, referees, staff and volunteers during the Universiade.

Ensuring that fans, media and staff have the best vantage point on the track was also on the agenda, as well as upcoming biathlon test events, security issues and award ceremonies.

"I'd like to thank the Organising Committee of the Winter Universiade 2019," said RBU vice president Vadim Melikhov.

"Our meetings have been fruitful and we have taken over practically all the Universiade preparation areas.

The Winter Universiade biathlon venue is being renovated ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

"We've once again discussed various issues concerning the renovations of the Biathlon Academy, and we realised that all the aspects have been understood by the contractors and the Organising Committee.

"We've talked about the issues of timing and scoring, radio connectivity, accreditation and provision of resources and technology.

"There are some difficulties, but the work goes on and many issues are being resolved.

"First and foremost, we have to ensure comfortable conditions for our spectators so that they can enjoy watching the biathlon competitions.

"That is an important part of our work."

The International University Sports Federation also concluded five days of inspections in Krasnoyarsk this month.

The Winter Universiade is scheduled for between March 2 and 12.