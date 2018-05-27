Former athlete Jordan Gayle has returned to the GB Taekwondo set-up by taking a coaching role at the National Performance Centre.

The 26-year-old represented Britain at the 2015 World Championships and won a number of titles in the under-68 kilograms division.

He will now work as a contracted coach for the country's development programme.

Gayle is following in the footsteps of Martin Stamper, Michael Harvey, Andy Deer and Ruebyn Richards who have also all taken coaching positions following their taekwondo careers.

"It's really exciting being back into the mix of things with the team," said Gayle.

Jordan Gayle, right, follows other athletes into the GB Taekwondo coaching set-up ©GB Taekwondo

"I've always looked at the coaching side of the game as something I'd love to do.

"So, it's amazing to have that chance.

"The future of taekwondo depends on the grassroots.

"To be given an opportunity to have an input of what that looks like is amazing."

Gayle is from Manchester, where GB Taekwondo and the National Performance Centre are based.

"Being in the academy myself for so long, working with some of the best coaches and support staff in the world, has had a massive effect on the coach I am today," he added.