Long Beach, the proposed site for triathlon competitions at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, will play host to the newly-launched annual Legacy Triathlon from next year onwards.

The event, a non-draft sprint-distance race unveiled by USA Triathlon, is due to be held for the first time on July 20, 2019.

In its inaugural year, the Legacy Triathlon will feature a non-draft sprint-distance course - a 750 metres swim, 18.9 kilometres cycle and 5km run - and will be open to 750 age-group and physically challenged open athletes.

The long-term vision is to build the event into a multi-day festival that includes both age-group and elite racing, starting as an International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Cup and ultimately becoming a stop on the ITU World Triathlon Series, the highest level of the world governing body's elite racing.

As the Legacy Triathlon grows, USA Triathlon plans to add components such as open-water swimming and running races, community outreach activities, youth-focused events and live entertainment.

It is claimed the Legacy Triathlon will enable USA Triathlon to contribute to Southern California’s Olympic lore and rich triathlon history by giving back to the local multi-sport community.

USA Triathlon is the first national governing body to bring a new annual event to the Los Angeles footprint as part of the build-up to 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

Its mission is to start building its legacy before, rather than after, the Games - starting at the grassroots level, and over time becoming a prestigious international event featuring elite and age-group athletes, as well as Para-triathletes, from around the world.

In an effort to give back to the local multi-sport community and fulfil its mission of opening pathways to triathlon for all, the USA Triathlon Foundation has committed a total of $100,000 (£75,000/€86,000) in funding - $10,000 (£7,500/€8,600) per year through to 2028 - to support local community initiatives in conjunction with the Legacy Triathlon.

USA Triathlon chief executive Rocky Harris announced the event during a press conference at Shoreline Aquatic Park.

"As the first national governing body in the US Olympic family to bring a new annual event to the Los Angeles footprint ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, USA Triathlon is building its legacy before, rather than after, the Games," Harris was reported as saying by the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

"We are proudly giving back to the local multi-sport community in Southern California - the birthplace of triathlon - and building the foundation of what will become an international destination race for years to come."

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who was also in attendance, added: "We are excited to welcome USA Triathlon to Long Beach.

"We marked the beginning of a great partnership that will lead up to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which is going to be a historical moment for our city."

American elite triathletes Ben Kanute, who competed at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Summer Cook and Matt McElroy were also in attendance for the announcement.

Registration is now open for the 2019 Legacy Triathlon with the cost increasing on July 23, 2018 from $105 (£79/€90) to $120 (£90/€103).

No qualification is required.

Earlier this year, USA Triathlon said it is casting an eye towards a new generation of stars for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 while maintaining a focus on Tokyo 2020.

"Our big goals for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 is to reach younger athletes and get them involved in the sport," Amanda Duke Boulet, USA Triathlon's Para-triathlon programme senior manager, told the International Paralympic Committee.

"As with most programmes, finding the funding to support our various initiatives is always a challenge, but we are excited for the future of our programme and our athletes’ successes."