Ireland’s Arthur Lanigan O'Keeffe held his nerve during the laser run to claim the men’s gold medal at the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Cup in Sofia.

The 26-year-old triumphed with a total of 1,468 points, beating South Korea’s Jun Woongtae by a margin of 14 in Bulgaria’s capital.

France’s Pierre Dejardin finished a further five points back in third.

Russia’s Alexander Lifanov came fourth with 1,445 points.

SILVER 🥈 goes to WOONGTAE JUN 🇰🇷 in the Men’s Final at the UIPM #PentathlonWorldCup, Sofia, Bulgaria 🇧🇬- congratulations #5uperathlete 💐 pic.twitter.com/sdrDyZ8X2N — UIPM - World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) May 26, 2018

Germany’s Marvin Faly Dogue and Patrick Dogue completed the top six with points totals of 1,442 and 1,437 respectively.

Lanigan O'Keeffe’s victory capped off a memorable couple of days for Ireland with Natalya Coyle having won a silver medal in yesterday’s women’s event.

Both athletes are scheduled to compete in tomorrow’s mixed relay.

The event in Sofia is the fourth of this season's UIPM World Cup.