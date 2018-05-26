Ireland’s Arthur Lanigan O'Keeffe held his nerve during the laser run to claim the men’s gold medal at the UIPM World Cup in Sofia ©UIPM

Ireland’s Arthur Lanigan O'Keeffe held his nerve during the laser run to claim the men’s gold medal at the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Cup in Sofia.

The 26-year-old triumphed with a total of 1,468 points, beating South Korea’s Jun Woongtae by a margin of 14 in Bulgaria’s capital. 

France’s Pierre Dejardin finished a further five points back in third.

Russia’s Alexander Lifanov came fourth with 1,445 points.

Germany’s Marvin Faly Dogue and Patrick Dogue completed the top six with points totals of 1,442 and 1,437 respectively. 

Lanigan O'Keeffe’s victory capped off a memorable couple of days for Ireland with Natalya Coyle having won a silver medal in yesterday’s women’s event.

Both athletes are scheduled to compete in tomorrow’s mixed relay.

The event in Sofia is the fourth of this season's UIPM World Cup.