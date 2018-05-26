Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong set-up an all Chinese women's singles final at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Hong Kong Open today by each winning in contrasting fashions.

Chen, the sixth seed, recovered from losing the first game to enjoy a relatively comfortable 6-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-4, 11-2 win over compatriot He Zhuojia at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

Wang, seeded three, was forced to dig much deeper against Japanese fifth seed Mima Ito in the second semi-finals.

Ito had remained unbeaten throughout the World Team Championships in Halmstad earlier this month, despite Japan ultimately losing the final to China, and she duly won the first two games today.

Wang fought-back superbly, however, and eventually edged a seven-sets thriller 8-11, 5-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5, 12-10.

“Ito has been in great form lately," she said afterwards.

"She played very well especially in the first and second games.

"She adapted to my skills very well; that gave me great pressure [but] I became used to her play in the third and fourth games and it got better.

"I am not going to think about the next opponent now.

"The most important thing for now is to rest and keep my good level in the next round.”

Kazuhiro Yoshimura continued his giant-killing run to reach the final ©ITTF

China will have no interest in the corresponding men's singles final after Zhou Qihao was beaten 11-9, 3-11, 11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9 by Cho Seung-min of South Korea in today's semi-final.

Kazuhiro Yoshimura of Japan ensured there would be no all-South Korean final after winning an epic battle with Lim Jong-hoon.

Yoshimura, the world number 106 whose elder brother Maharu lost in the quarter-finals earlier today, prevailed 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 7-11, 14-12, 10-12, 12-10 in a match that could barely have been tighter.

Both finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow.